Informal 2024 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Refresh Adopts Spectre Design, Looks Squinty

Just like the $300k Cadillac Celestiq, Rolls-Royce is seriously pushing the limits of its brand power with the all-new $413k+ Spectre grand tourer EV. So, what comes next, after that?
Well, some might think that Rolls-Royce’s designers did not adopt the flagship BMW Group’s split-headlight design for nothing. And with the ‘little’ Rolls-Royce Ghost a bit too fresh on the market and the 2023 Phantom Series II already officially introduced, there is just one final suspect to attend to.
That would be the third model sharing the AOL (‘Architecture of Luxury’) aluminum spaceframe chassis platform with the posh limousines. Of course, everyone guessed correctly, as we are talking about the one and only Cullinan ultra-luxury SUV. And since it was presented all the way back in the spring of 2018, the full-size CUV might finally grow a bit long in the Rolls-Royce tooth when it comes the ripe time to unveil the 2024 model year.
At least hypothetically, and also according to the good folks over at the MV Auto info channel on YouTube (you need the CC option to be activated for the translation), who recently imagined the logical Cullinan facelift. As such, the ritzy behemoth would quickly and subtly adopt all the novel Spectre EV design cues, including the squinty eyes, the reworked front bumper, a new set of posher wheels on the side, and some mild upgrades for the rear styling, as well.
Naturally, do take all this with a (massive) grain of salt as nothing official was teased or announced by Rolls-Royce. Anyway, do not expect the big Cullinan to also drop its current ICE lifestyle in favor of Spectre’s EV powertrain. Instead, we could be looking at the same 6.75-liter twin-turbo Rolls-Royce V12 rocking 563 hp or 591 ponies when dealing with the Cullinan Black Badge variant.
That would be the third model sharing the AOL (‘Architecture of Luxury’) aluminum spaceframe chassis platform with the posh limousines. Of course, everyone guessed correctly, as we are talking about the one and only Cullinan ultra-luxury SUV. And since it was presented all the way back in the spring of 2018, the full-size CUV might finally grow a bit long in the Rolls-Royce tooth when it comes the ripe time to unveil the 2024 model year.
At least hypothetically, and also according to the good folks over at the MV Auto info channel on YouTube (you need the CC option to be activated for the translation), who recently imagined the logical Cullinan facelift. As such, the ritzy behemoth would quickly and subtly adopt all the novel Spectre EV design cues, including the squinty eyes, the reworked front bumper, a new set of posher wheels on the side, and some mild upgrades for the rear styling, as well.
Naturally, do take all this with a (massive) grain of salt as nothing official was teased or announced by Rolls-Royce. Anyway, do not expect the big Cullinan to also drop its current ICE lifestyle in favor of Spectre’s EV powertrain. Instead, we could be looking at the same 6.75-liter twin-turbo Rolls-Royce V12 rocking 563 hp or 591 ponies when dealing with the Cullinan Black Badge variant.