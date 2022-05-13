2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II, EWB, and New Bespoke “Masterpiece” Revealed

Whether we like to admit it or not, Rolls-Royce has always been in a league of its own. But the stratospheric standards also need a bump forward every now and then. A little one, since this is a mere upgrade, not a new generation.
So, after Rolls-Royce Motor Cars debuted the eighth installment of its legendary flagship land yacht in 2017, the time has come for the Phantom VIII to add Series II to its moniker. And, frankly, the latter sounds way better than BMW’s LCI (Life Cycle Impulse) – even if some of the baller traits have still rubbed off the Bavarian “rulers,” such as the illuminated grille.
Anyway, at least for now, there is no peril in seeing these stately sedans with a split-headlight design… Ironies aside, Rolls-Royce knows how to paint the elevated picture of a mere subtle refresh as something utterly exquisite and completely worthy of our attention. Well, there was no need for all the “new expression of mastery, an icon of craftsmanship and design,” plus many other dictionary expressions of amazement. They already had us at Phantom Series II!
But let us get back from cloud number nine and discuss the highlights. Rolls-Royce has prepared for Phantom Series II and Phantom Extended Series II some adaptations that include “light-touch visual and aesthetic enhancements in line with client requests and feedback,” plus a new Rolls-Royce Connected feature that links the limousine with the “marque's private members' application” called Whispers. Additionally, there is also Phantom Platino, dubbed as “a new Bespoke masterpiece,” of course.
Subtle enhancements can be found at the Pantheon Grille level, the headlights have laser-cut bezel “starlights,” new 3D milled stainless steel or 1920s-like disc wheels (polished or black lacquer) adorn the profile, fresh dark accents can be commissioned, and inside there is just one change: a thicker steering wheel! But that is not all, as Phantom Platino marks “the return of fine textiles,” featuring leather front seats… while “those in the rear are upholstered in fabric.”
