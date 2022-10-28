Virtual 2024 Cadillac Escalade Refresh Also Brings Plug-In Diesel and EV Thoughts

The current, fifth generation of the now-traditional Escalade full-size luxury SUV flagship was introduced by Cadillac in early 2020 for the 2021 model year with both gasoline and diesel engines.
Currently, we can have two flavors of the 2023 Escalade. One for $79,795, and another at $82,795, for the ESV, respectively. Additionally, there are also three engine choices, the 6.2-liter EcoTec3 V8 or 3.0L Duramax inline-six diesel, plus the mighty 682-hp 6.2-liter LT4 supercharged V8 when opting for the $150k+ Escalade-V or Escalade-V ESV.
But, of course, rivals never sleep, and Cadillac will soon need to start thinking about what comes next. Well, the natural course of action would be to give it an update for the 2024 or 2025 model year, frankly. But what if the visual refresh also came along with some powertrain novelties? If you ask the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, then their answer is definitely yes on both accounts.
Fresh off the CGI oven with the first unofficial (and unannounced) look at the 2024 Chevy Silverado heavy-duty EV, the resident pixel master now strikes the luxury GM core at its heart. Their gist is simple. Now that Cadillac has a $63k Lyriq battery-powered crossover for the ‘masses’ and a $300k Celestiq five-door liftback EV sedan for the select few, why not also an electrified flagship SUV in between?
And the mighty Caddy Escalade would be a natural choice, considering its popularity. So, they proceeded to bundle everything in one go, including some highly speculative technical details about the potential powertrain upgrades that would join the hypothetical styling updates.
As such, do take all this with a grain of salt, no matter how interesting a refreshed 2024 Caddy Escalade with a Duramax diesel PHEV and 600-hp full EV version might look or sound. Of course, they are also as thorough as ever, showing us the front and rear exterior POVs, a speculative interior, the now-classic CGI color reel, plus a quick real versus digital comparison.
But, of course, rivals never sleep, and Cadillac will soon need to start thinking about what comes next. Well, the natural course of action would be to give it an update for the 2024 or 2025 model year, frankly. But what if the visual refresh also came along with some powertrain novelties? If you ask the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, then their answer is definitely yes on both accounts.
Fresh off the CGI oven with the first unofficial (and unannounced) look at the 2024 Chevy Silverado heavy-duty EV, the resident pixel master now strikes the luxury GM core at its heart. Their gist is simple. Now that Cadillac has a $63k Lyriq battery-powered crossover for the ‘masses’ and a $300k Celestiq five-door liftback EV sedan for the select few, why not also an electrified flagship SUV in between?
And the mighty Caddy Escalade would be a natural choice, considering its popularity. So, they proceeded to bundle everything in one go, including some highly speculative technical details about the potential powertrain upgrades that would join the hypothetical styling updates.
As such, do take all this with a grain of salt, no matter how interesting a refreshed 2024 Caddy Escalade with a Duramax diesel PHEV and 600-hp full EV version might look or sound. Of course, they are also as thorough as ever, showing us the front and rear exterior POVs, a speculative interior, the now-classic CGI color reel, plus a quick real versus digital comparison.