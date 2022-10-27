This Is How Julius Randle Will Now Pull Up to Knicks Games, In a Black Cadillac Escalade

NBA star Julius Randle will now pull up to the New York Knicks games in a black Cadillac Escalade, as he has just secured himself a brand-new ride, with the Sport Platinum trim.
The 27-year-old professional basketball player started his career in the 2014 season, when he was first drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA draft. He stayed with the Lakers for four years, moving on to the New Orleans Pelicans for just one season before switching to the New York Knicks in 2019. In the summer of 2021, the Knicks extended his contract for four years, in a $117 million deal.
Now, he will have an elegant ride when he arrives at the games, because he has just splashed on a brand-new Cadillac Escalade. He contacted San Diego, California-based dealership Champion Motoring, which is a top choice for athletes and other affluent names.
His new SUV seems to come in Black Raven, fitted with the standard 22-inch 12-spoke alloy wheels, which have been polished with a Dark Android finish.
Uncharacteristically, Champion Motoring didn’t post the entire set of pictures of Randle’s new ride the way they usually do. It just announced the NBA’s star new motorized addition with a single picture posted on its Instagram Stories, writing “Thank you, Julius Randle,” before describing that the Cadillac comes from the 2023 model year and it’s the Sport Platinum trim, which is available in both rear-wheel and all-wheel-drive.
We don't have pictures of the interior of the SUV, but the Sport Platinum trim offers three interior colors, a Whisper Beige, Jet Black or Dark Auburn with Jet Black accents. He could've chosen any of them, but the Jet Black would make a more elegant and cohesive choice.
The Cadillac Escalade offers two engine options, a 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo Diesel, and a more powerful gasoline version with a 6.2-liter V8 engine. Since the dealership didn't share any details on its powertrain, we'll take a wild guess and share that Randle must've gone for the V8 version. The power unit puts out 420 horsepower (426 ps) and a maximum torque of 460 lb-ft (624 Nm), mated to a ten-speed automatic transmission.
Adding to that the luxurious features meant to make the passengers comfortable during the drive, the Cadillac Escalade is all Julius Randle needs to make an impression when arriving at his games with the Knicks.
