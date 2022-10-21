Cadillac Escalade ESV's Got the Hots for the Dark Side

Name your ideal Cadillac Escalade, and chances are that it probably exists. After all, this is a popular model, often favored by the jet set, and everyone knows that some owners tend to personalize theirs, right?
As for the new owner of this Cadillac Escalade ESV from the latest generation, which was just sold, they won’t have to do anything to it, as it has already checked the head-turning looks box. The pictures shared on social media by roadshowinternational just recently reveal a black-on-black design that fits it like a glove.
Murdering the heck out of it has made it stand out even more. It has a satin finish all around, chrome-delete package, and a few optics that further enhance its presence. Here, the customizer mentions the glossy black emblems, smoked lights, window tint, brake calipers in glossy red powder, and 25-mm (1-in) lowered suspension over stock.
Those ten-spoke wheels, with custom center caps, may seem like they have a normal diameter, but that’s only because the Escalade ESV is such a massive vehicle. Thus, they measure 26 inches on both axles, and they were wrapped in a pair of thin tires. The new wheel/tire combo, together with the lowered ground clearance, have likely made the SUV stiffer.
The satin black looks of the exterior, slightly contrasted by the red bits, have been replicated inside, where it has satin black upholstery and some red detailing. As far as the performance goes, you are looking at the same 6.2-liter V8 engine normally powering the Sport trim level, which still produces 420 hp at 5,600 rpm, and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) of torque at 4,100 rpm. From 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), this version of the Escalade ESV takes 4.9 seconds, and if you keep the throttle pinned to the floor long enough, then the speedometer will eventually read 150 mph (241 kph).
Murdering the heck out of it has made it stand out even more. It has a satin finish all around, chrome-delete package, and a few optics that further enhance its presence. Here, the customizer mentions the glossy black emblems, smoked lights, window tint, brake calipers in glossy red powder, and 25-mm (1-in) lowered suspension over stock.
Those ten-spoke wheels, with custom center caps, may seem like they have a normal diameter, but that’s only because the Escalade ESV is such a massive vehicle. Thus, they measure 26 inches on both axles, and they were wrapped in a pair of thin tires. The new wheel/tire combo, together with the lowered ground clearance, have likely made the SUV stiffer.
The satin black looks of the exterior, slightly contrasted by the red bits, have been replicated inside, where it has satin black upholstery and some red detailing. As far as the performance goes, you are looking at the same 6.2-liter V8 engine normally powering the Sport trim level, which still produces 420 hp at 5,600 rpm, and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) of torque at 4,100 rpm. From 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), this version of the Escalade ESV takes 4.9 seconds, and if you keep the throttle pinned to the floor long enough, then the speedometer will eventually read 150 mph (241 kph).