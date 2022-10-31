DIY Bike With Wheels Made From Hot Glue Gun Sticks Gets RGB Color-Changing Strip Lights

Bike lights nowadays come in a huge variety of designs, with all of them serving the same purpose: they increase the rider’s safety on the road. But that doesn’t mean we can’t come up with lighting solutions that can also turn some heads in the process and make our wheeler stand out. That’s exactly what The Q managed to do, converting his bike into a disco on wheels.
If you are not familiar with this fellow, he goes by the moniker of The Q on his YouTube channel and he’s quite a popular content creator, with over 13 million subscribers. His real name is Sergii Gordieiev and he’s a real tinkerer who likes to post “science videos and more”. The dude has some weird contraptions in his portfolio and most of them managed to get millions of hits on YouTube.
Some of The Q’s most popular projects are his DIY Coca-Cola barbecue from a keg, his F1 racing car made from Coca-Cola cans, his lesson on how to make yourself a kayak, or his hoverboard with Formula 1 wheels, to name just a few.
Gordieiev also has an affinity for DIY bikes. He made a so-called “icycycle” with circular saw blades for wheels, a shoe bike, a wooden bike, a drill-powered bike, and the more recent split-wheel bikes, one with a rear wheel cut in half and an even crazier one with five wheel halves. They are all rideable and functional, not to mention eye-catching, although I’m pretty sure they’re not reliable in the long term.
The latest wheeler from The Q is a bike with tires made out of hot glue gun sticks, which, according to the creator, should solve the problem of flat tires. At least in the winter, when the temperatures are not hot and you don’t risk ending up with melted tires in the middle of your ride.
Now, the crazy inventor is back with another upgrade for his bike with hot glue gun stick tires, making the wheels light up in whatever colors he wants. He used RGB LED strips that he installed under each "tire", which are connected to batteries placed next to the front and rear hubs. Everything is controllable via a mobile app that allows him to turn the lights on and off and change the colors, either for both wheels at the same time or individually.
Check out the cool, colored bike wheels in the video below.
