Rare Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 Ready to Change Hands After 18 Years

The Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 is remembered by car enthusiasts as an icon of rallying’s most exciting era, having dominated the last two years of Group B competition.
The 200 road-going units built to satisfy FIA Group B requirements and homologate the model for the World Rally Championship were some of the greatest “homologation specials” ever made by the French automaker. One of them - chassis #188 - is now offered for sale with just 40,041 kilometers (24,880 miles) on the odometer after spending 18 years with its current owner.
The road-going version of Peugeot’s Group B rally hero was constructed with a subtle, unassuming appearance, starting life as a standard 205 body shell modified by French coachbuilders Heuliez. But under that gracious body shell lies its true personality. The car was mechanically the same as its rally-specced counterpart but was powered by a de-tuned 1,775 cc inline four-cylinder engine to make it enjoyable to drive on normal roads.
Thus, while the rally-winning version had an engine able to churn out more than 500 hp, the road-going variant was limited to 197 hp (200 ps) at 6,750 rpm and 188 lb-ft (255 Nm) of torque. Nonetheless, it was enough to propel the car from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 6.6 seconds and allow it to reach a maximum speed of 137 mph (220 kph). The engine was mated to a transversely mounted gearbox sourced from the Citroën SM and an advanced four-wheel-drive system.
The 1984 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 example in question here is finished in a metallic gunmetal grey called Winchester Grey and comes with a two-tone interior. The current owner, who is said to be an enthusiastic ambassador of the marque and this particular model, bought the car in July 2004 from Paris Automobiles and stored it in a garage. The T16 was only driven periodically to ensure proper preservation. In August 2021, it benefitted from service and cambelt change.
This particular Turbo 16 was featured in Classic Car’s 2013 calendar, and its image was also used in the well-known Forza Horizon videogame.
If you’d like to add such a legendary car to your stable, head over to its sale page on RM Sotheby’s and get ready to part ways with around £180,000 - £220,000 ($210,000 - $255,000).
