Bet You Didn't Know You Can Use Hot Glue Gun Sticks to Make Your Own Bike Tires!

Manufacturers are constantly coming up with more durable, puncture-proof tires that can last longer, but this guy thinks he can do better.
His name is Sergii Gordieiev and he is the mastermind behind The Q YouTube channel. He is a content creator with a restless imagination and his “science videos”, as he likes to call them, seem to have a lot of fans, considering that The Q has 13.2 million subscribers and growing.
We already covered several of his contraptions here at autoevolution, and you might already be familiar with them, as they made the global headlines. They are all bike-related, although you can’t really call them bikes as none of them use two, regular wheels. One of them is a vehicle with the rear wheel cut into two halves and he also made a split-wheel bike with five wheel halves. What’s even crazier about them is that they are both functional.
But The Q has plenty of other inventions in his portfolio, such as his icycycle (a bike with circular saw blades instead of wheels) or his drill-powered bicycle, to offer just a few examples.
Now Gordieiev is back with another viral video of a bike tire made out of hot glue gun sticks. It was more of a cooking process really, as he had to cut the glue sticks into several pieces, put them in a pot and then melt them in the microwave.
But while his glue stick-based invention might solve the problem of flat tires, one can’t help but wonder how these tires would perform in the summer, when the temperatures get high. However, at the very least, they will get The Q some extra hits and likes on YouTube, because I doubt we’ll see these out on the streets any time soon.
Check out the hot glue gun stick tires in action below.
