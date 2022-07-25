This Split-Wheel Vehicle Is Probably the Most Overcomplicated Pedal Cycle Design out There

There’s nothing you can’t achieve when you know your math and this YouTuber proves it best with his crazy DIY builds. Conventional bicycles are boring, but this right here is anything but conventional. In fact, you can't even call it a bicycle, as it comes with five wheel halves instead of two whole ones. Should your kids try this experiment at home? Probably not…
He goes by the name of The Q on YouTube and his entire channel is dedicated to “science videos” or so he says. Nevertheless, the guy managed to raise over 13 million subscribers so far and my guess is their number will continue to grow if he keeps it up with these kinds of inventions.
Just to get an idea of what he’s capable of, last year he built some sort of weird bike called an icycycle, using circular saw blades instead of wheels. The toothy vehicle may have looked creepy, to say the least, but it managed to ride on ice without the slightest effort.
While he has a wide variety of insane inventions in his portfolio, The Q has an affinity for wheelers. You can also take a look at his DIY hubless bike, his fat-tire scooter, or his drill-powered bicycle, to mention just a few.
But what really made the global headlines about a month ago was his functional half-wheel bike concept. The crazy design relies on two wheel halves in the rear and a regular, whole bike wheel in the front. While the vehicle does function as shown in the video, it has nothing to do with practicality but rather creativity and trying to get a lot of hits. Mission accomplished!
Now The Q is back with another “math experiment”, trying to find out if the 0.5 + 0.5 = 0.33 + 0.33 + 0.33 formula can be applied on a bike. Check out the result in the video below.
