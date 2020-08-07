This Smart Device Certainly Isn’t Your Average Tire Inflator

The modern driver doesn’t necessarily have to stick with run-flats or a repair kit, as the tech world has opened the door to quite a lot of new ideas, some of which make the process of inflating a tire a lot more convenient without spending a lot extra.
MOJIETU is probably the best example in this regard, as it’s a tire inflator that comes with a new-generation approach that lets you use a standard tire and still get back on the road in no time.
More specifically, what this device does is inflate your tire based on a series of presets, so you don’t even have to stay next to it while the whole thing happens. You can set the tire pressure that you want to have in your tire and just leave, as MOJIETU can just stop automatically when it reaches the threshold.
Designed to also support one-click operation, the device comes with four different nozzles, three light modes, and can be used not only for car tires, but also for bikes, motorcycles, and balls.
It’s totally portable and doesn’t need an external battery source, as it features a 2,600 mAh battery that can easily inflate your four tires completely. It needs just 9 minutes to fully inflate a car tire, and an integrated LCD display shows the current pressure even in complete darkness.
The rechargeable battery allows the device to inflate up to 9 bike tires, 6 bike tires, 7 motorcycle tires, and 44 different balls.
MOJIETU isn’t necessarily expensive, but it’ll take a while until it comes to be. The project is currently up for crowdfunding support on Indiegogo, and it has already exceeded the funding goal.
If you want to be one of the first buying this tire inflator, you can support the project with a $54 donation, which guarantees the early bird package that includes not only the device itself but also a cool storage bag.
