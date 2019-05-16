The Human Car Wash is a Real Thing And Can be Yours For $5,100

If you ever looked at your car while at the car wash and thought “gee, I wish that were me!,” you’re in luck: a human car wash actually exists and can be yours for $5,100.

Bear with us. Finish engineer Matti Paaso spent 3 years developing what he likes to call the “Humanwash,” a car wash -like device that you can set up next to your shower and have it do all the scrubbing for you.It took him several prototypes to get to the final model, but it was well worth the wait and the hard work: Paaso says that the device can be used by athletes, people with disabilities or people in hospital, or basically anyone who’s too lazy to wash themselves during their morning shower.It’s called the human car wash for no subtle reason: it is a device that includes a rotating and moving brush that will wash you thoroughly while you do nothing but stand in the shower. Paaso says it’s programmed to stop on its own after 15 minutes or you can press the emergency button or foot pedal to get it to stop.“It is fitted with two motors which control the rotating brush and the vertical movement of the brush,” Paaso explains, as cited by Fox News . “I designed it for people who have mobility issues, or are injured or are older and struggle to shower themselves.”One of the prototypes has already been trialed at a local hospital for a month, with great results. Paaso thinks more hospitals might be interested in it, since it reduces time and effort used for helping patients while in the shower.“It could be a very useful tool in a hospital or for care providers, it only uses the same amount of space as a normal shower,” he says. “The user can wash their entire body in two or three minutes, but as the brushes are designed for a gentle massage the normal washing time is about ten minutes.”On the official website , the device is listed as available for order for $5,100 / € 4,600. That’s a lot of money, but it could be a solid investment for a hospital or similar facility.Here’s a video of the “Humanwash” in action.