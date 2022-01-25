Guy Puts DIY Studded Tires on Drill-Powered Bike, Goes for a Ride on Frozen Lake

The cold season is still going strong for those of you who live in the Northern Hemisphere. While freezing temperatures might not make commuting something that anyone is looking toward, there are ways that can turn a daily trip into a fun adventure – especially if you decide to take your bike out.
Sure, riding during summer is fun, but taking your bike on a snow-covered or icy path is a whole workout. And cyclists certainly love challenges. Usually, putting mountain bike tires on your toy is not a bad option for winter riding. In case roads get extra slippery, you could also just get studded tires and put new shoes on your vehicle. But why approach things in a traditional way?
If you’re looking to make your own slip-proof bike, you can take some notes from the tinkerer that runs the popular Youtube channel The Q. He uses the platform to post all sorts of crazy experiments and inventions that most of us can build from things we already have at home.
In his latest video, he’s showing the audience how he’s customized his ride for the cold season. He took his bike’s tires out and put a lot of holes in them so he could stud them himself. The process is pretty self-explanatory, and it’s not something that those who live in regions embraced by Jack Frost can’t do.
But The Q takes it up a notch by adding a custom gear for the chain to which he connects an 18V battery-powered drill. He then moves the drill switch to the bike handles, connects the cables, and boom – DIY e-bike for cheap.
The tinkerer also took his new toy on ice, more specifically on a frozen lake, to show us that it works. Although, I’m not really sure whether that drill motor can sustain the torque needed to move the bike with a person on top in the long run. The mechanism can probably be optimized, but this is just a fun project that shows us what we can do with our two-wheeled toys.
