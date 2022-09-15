G-Force ZM E-Bike Is a Fat-Tire Beast Built to Handle Long and Bumpy Rides

With its moped-style design, all-terrain fat tires, and full suspension, the G-Force ZM electric bike looks ready to take you on your wildest adventures, on and off the road.
If this is your time looking at the G-Force ZM and it looks somewhat familiar, you’re right. This sturdy two-wheeler is quite similar in design to Super 73’s popular bikes. You’ve got the same long, comfy saddle, big battery compartment in front of it, and the round, retro-looking headlight. But there’s one big difference between the Super73 and the G-Force e-bikes and that is the price, with the latter being much more affordable.
The ZM is a cool-looking wheeler that seems solid enough to handle any terrain and riding conditions. It is available in a black and red color scheme and you can choose between two battery options when you order it: a 48V/13.5Ah/648Wh pack that offers ranges from 30 to 50 miles (48 to 80 km) per charge and a 48V/20Ah/960Wh battery pack that gives you increased ranges of 60 to 80 miles (96 to 128 km).
This black beauty tips the scales at 85 pounds (38.5 kg) and offers a payload capacity of up to 400 lb (181 kg). With the G-Force ZM being designed for all kinds of uses and terrains, it packs fat, 20” X 4” tires, hydraulic disc brakes, an adjustable front fork with 110 mm of travel, and rear suspension, too. It also has integrated LED lights both in the front and back.
A full-color LCD display lets you track your speed, motor power, battery life, and more. It also comes with a USB port that allows you to charge your phone while riding.
At the heart of the G-Force ZM e-bike is a 750W Bafang brushless geared hub motor with 1300W of peak power and a maximum torque of 86 Nm. The G-Force ZM can go as fast as 28 mph (45 kph).
But one of the best things about the G-Force ZM is its price, with this e-bike going for $1,900 when ordered with the smaller battery and $2,000 with the bigger, 960Wh battery pack. You can order the bike on the manufacturer’s website.
The ZM is a cool-looking wheeler that seems solid enough to handle any terrain and riding conditions. It is available in a black and red color scheme and you can choose between two battery options when you order it: a 48V/13.5Ah/648Wh pack that offers ranges from 30 to 50 miles (48 to 80 km) per charge and a 48V/20Ah/960Wh battery pack that gives you increased ranges of 60 to 80 miles (96 to 128 km).
This black beauty tips the scales at 85 pounds (38.5 kg) and offers a payload capacity of up to 400 lb (181 kg). With the G-Force ZM being designed for all kinds of uses and terrains, it packs fat, 20” X 4” tires, hydraulic disc brakes, an adjustable front fork with 110 mm of travel, and rear suspension, too. It also has integrated LED lights both in the front and back.
A full-color LCD display lets you track your speed, motor power, battery life, and more. It also comes with a USB port that allows you to charge your phone while riding.
At the heart of the G-Force ZM e-bike is a 750W Bafang brushless geared hub motor with 1300W of peak power and a maximum torque of 86 Nm. The G-Force ZM can go as fast as 28 mph (45 kph).
But one of the best things about the G-Force ZM is its price, with this e-bike going for $1,900 when ordered with the smaller battery and $2,000 with the bigger, 960Wh battery pack. You can order the bike on the manufacturer’s website.