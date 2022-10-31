Ram 1500 Backcountry X Concept Is the Handyman of Trucks at the 2022 SEMA Show

In addition to the one-off 1500 TRX destined for SEMA, Ram will also bring another 1500 Concept at the event in Las Vegas, which is “for the truck owner who is serious about combining work and play.”
Christened the Ram 1500 Backcountry X Concept, it is all about storage. It features the RamBox clever cargo management system, with custom-made RamPack and RamRack that fit over the sides of the bed. They have doors made of carbon fiber and they have expanded the storage space by up to 12.3 cu-ft (348 liters), or 68%.
First seen on the Ram 1500 Outdoorsman Concept presented at last year’s SEMA Show, the custom RamRack represents the next iteration of the telescoping storage-rack system. It uses Thule cross rails above the bed for mounting gear and accessories are joined by 2-inch (50-mm) LED lights at each corner and a third brake light in the middle. The inside panel of the tailgate is home to the RamGate, a task-bench insert with different conversion charts, as well as an angle finder, and various Rockler woodworking hardware.
Protecting the bed of the 1500 Backcountry X Concept is the Mopar spray-in bedliner, and the truck sits 2 inches (50 mm) higher due to the lift kit. It rides on 9x20-inch Fuel Heater wheels, shod in 37-inch BFGoodrich tires. The body has a Matte Iced Silver Titanium and Matte Black two-tone finish, with orange stripes on several elements. Trail lights can be seen up front, on the tubular grille guard, and the tube steps improve ingress and egress. With its articulating arm that lowers down, the rear step provides easier access to the bed.
On the inside, Ram’s conceptual take on the 1500 has neutral green with orange contrasting stitching. Front and rear bucket seats are included, and they sport ‘Backcountry X’ and ‘Mopar’ embroidery. There is also a deployable work surface between the front seats, with integrated measuring system, which slides out from the armrest to create additional workspace measuring 12 by 14 inches (305-355 mm). Rounding off the makeover are the Gode-Tex vinyl A- and C-pillar handles, all-weather floor mats, and onboard vacuum under the second-row bench.
