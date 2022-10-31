Ram 1500 TRX Gets Dressed in Gold Shot Concept Motocross Attire for 2022 SEMA Show

A very special Ram 1500 TRX will be on display at the 2022 SEMA Show that officially opens its gates tomorrow, November 1. It’s dubbed the Gold Shot, and you cannot buy it, no matter how nicely you ask the Stellantis-owned brand for it.
The reason is simple, as the new Ram 1500 TRX Gold Shot is nothing more than a simple concept destined for the event in Las Vegas. Nonetheless, since it builds on the performance truck, it is also fully functional and retains the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8, making 702 hp (712 ps / 524 kW) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque.
As for some of the highlights of the build, they include the custom makeover as a “toy hauler” for motocross enthusiasts. Moreover, it gets a combination of Satin Bitter Yellow and Satin Black on the outside, with big ‘TRX’ graphics on the sides, and rides on 9.5x18-inch wheels in Vintage Bronze, wrapped in 37-inch BFGoodrich tires at both axles.
Providing easier access to the two motorcycles in the bed, protected by a black spray-in textured bedliner, is a Mopar step that retracts to an out-of-the-way position at a slight push. The RamBar accessory bar holds two 14-inch rectangular LED lights that turn night into day at the push of a button. The one-off 1500 TRX has metal skid plates too, rock rails, and 5-inch exhaust tips.
Opening the door reveals the typical 1500 TRX interior, albeit with Alaska Gold stitching and accents, Capri leather and perforated Alcantara for the seats, and several other gizmos. It also has embroidered ‘TRX’ and ‘Mopar’ logos and a vinyl floor taken from the Ram 1500 Tradesman for quick and easy cleaning, as Ram’s new performance concept was built for fun off the beaten path. But should they actually build it as a limited edition? Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments area down below.
