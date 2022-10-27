Tuned BMW M4 Coupe Heading to SEMA With Supercar-Like Looks

The 2022 edition of the SEMA Show is just around the corner, opening its gates next week, and several companies have already announced their presence. Two of them will be Brixton and Adro, which have worked together on the pictured BMW M4 Coupe.
Shared on the former’s social media a few hours ago, the pictures reveal a very aggressive take on the premium compact sports coupe, which, from certain angles, does look like a full-blown supercar.
It has a new front bumper, with a much pointier nose, and smaller kidneys interrupted in the middle by the horizontal slats. Since the grille has become smaller, there is a central air intake below, and reshaped side vents flanking it.
A chin spoiler is visible too, and the vehicle has matching side skirts. The diffuser came from the tuning world, and it has a more angular shape, just like the rear bumper. The quad exhaust tips appear to be the same size as before, and instead of a discreet spoiler, the trunk lid now hosts a big wing. The car sports a satin gray finish, with several black elements, and rides on black wheels.
Those interested in the body kit signed by Adro will be able to order it soon, the company says, without releasing any details in regards to pricing and availability. The wheels, made by Brixton, should become available too, if they aren't already.
The two companies haven’t said anything about the oily bits, so this probably means that they haven’t done anything to the engine. Still, even without any outside intervention, the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six still produces 503 horsepower in the Competition version, which needs 3.8 seconds to cover the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint. Order it with the optional rear-biased all-wheel drive system, and the time will drop to 3.4 seconds. The M4 Coupe has an MSRP of $74,700 in the U.S., going up to at least $82,700 for the Competition xDrive variant.
