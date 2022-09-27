Ram Launches 1500 "Built to Serve" EMS Edition Dedicated to Emergency Medical Service

Ram started a tradition with its “Built to Serve” special edition pickup trucks in 2019. This year, the Stellantis brand promised three Ram 1500 “Built to Serve” editions dedicated to first responders. After launching the Firefighter Edition in spring, it’s time for the EMS Edition to get to customers this fall.
Ram debuted the Built to Serve special edition saga in 2019 with a series of pickup trucks dedicated to the five military branches. This year, the Stellantis brand honors the first responder services with three planned special-edition of the Ram 1500 pickup truck. The first one was dedicated to firefighters and launched in spring. The second one, honoring the EMS workers, was just announced, while a third one, dedicated to the police force, is yet to be unveiled.
The new Ram 1500 Built to serve Emergency Medical Service (EMS) limited-edition model honors the frontline heroes who provide emergency medical services, saving lives every day. The trucks will be available in two specially selected exterior paint colors that evoke the service’s spirit, mission, and history. This means Hydro Blue and Bright White exterior colors, with a black interior with blue accent stitching.
“The Ram 1500 Built to Serve EMS edition is our way of honoring and expressing deep gratitude to the frontline heroes who serve or have served our country,” said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. “At Ram, we are pleased to recognize the important work emergency medical service workers provide to their communities every day.”
All Ram 1500 Built to Serve trucks feature unique interior end exterior features, including a United States flag and a “Built to Serve” decal on each of the rear quarter panels. They also feature an all-black grille and surround, black bumpers, black-bezel premium lighting, and 20-inch aluminum wheels with a unique-to-the-edition Technical Gray finish.
Inside, the special-edition models feature Built to Serve embroidered Velcro panels on each front seat and additional Velcro panels on each front seat inboard shoulder panel. Customers can apply their own personalized patches. Front seat-back panels are covered with Pouch Attachment Ladder System/Modular Lightweight Load-bearing Equipment (PALS/MOLLE) webbing, allowing owners to attach additional equipment or pouches.
Besides all that, the Ram 1500 Built to Serve also features a dedicated instrument panel badge, premium vinyl Sport seats, a Black Onyx Chrome interior trim, all-weather rubber slush mats, and lockable console storage. There are also 4x4 features, including all-terrain tires, heavy-duty off-road-calibrated front and rear shock absorbers, an electronic-locking rear axle, and skid plates for the front suspension, steering gear, fuel tank, and transfer case.
The new Ram 1500 Built to Serve EMS Edition will be available at Ram dealers in the fourth quarter. The MSRP starts at $54,915 plus $1,895 destination charges, as with the other models in the series. We assume the price is for the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine. Still, the new EMS Edition can also be ordered with the 5.7-liter eTorque and non-eTorque V8 powertrains.
