Digital 735-HP BMW XM2 Feels Ready for Halloween, Might Scare Any Trick or Treater

Seriously, now. Who would have ever imagined the posh and ultra-serious German automakers could serve as the banter idea for someone who was trying to prepare a Halloween-themed project?
The weekend of kid-powered trick-or-treating is now over. And since this year’s Halloween falls on Monday, it is the right time for adults to take over. Alas, some of them still have the heart of a ten-year-old, both in the real world and across the virtual realm.
As far as the former is concerned, many diehard BMW fans have been long suspecting that kids – instead of adults – dictate the quirky designs of the German automaker’s latest products. And the examples run far and wild, from the ‘fugly’ iX crossover EV SUV flagship to the latest X7 LCI, and all-new 7 Series plus i7.
Meanwhile, some also have trouble taking the double-coffin M3/M4 or the Minecraft-like 2023 M2 sports cars all too seriously. Not to mention the humongous and scary new BMW XM plug-in hybrid super-SUV! Well, the virtual artist better known as Theottle on social media might be one of them, as the pixel master has decided that a BMW-themed Halloween digital project is all he needs to scare the bejesus out of CGI road users.
And this is all thanks to the mixing and matching of a BMW M2 with the front and rear of the hulking XM. That is as if we are dealing with the automotive version of Frankenstein’s monster! Now called the 2023 BMW XM2, this little two-door coupe is certainly prepared for Halloween, complete with scary looks and the proper orange-pumpkin paintjob!
But wait, what about the oomph potential? Well, that would certainly be something interesting if the author also thought about combining the 735-hp XM Label Red’s PHEV powertrain with the nimble BMW M2 two-door compact sports car chassis. Hey, whoa, hold your CGI horses! This is all wishful thinking, remember?
