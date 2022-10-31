Elon Musk’ Dracula Castle Halloween Party Is Over, But Was He Really There?

In some parts of the world, it’s already Halloween day. Because it falls on a Monday, many people have already celebrated all otherworldly things on the night of October 30. Including some of the world’s richest and most powerful, gathered in a Transylvania castle called Bran.
As reported by Romanian media over the weekend, the place was the scene of Halloween-themed gathering for at least 140 high-profile guests over the weekend, including Angelina Jolie, Google’s Sergey Brin and Larry Page, SpaceX’s Steve Jurvetson, and PayPal’s Peter Thiel and Luke Nosek.
The main star of the event, though, was allegedly Elon Musk, who was also said to have rented the place for the celebration in exchange for 75,000 euros (about the same in dollars), according to local publication Ziare.com.
Although many of the local outlets claim Musk was not only the one who rented the castle but also paid for everything, and even bring out witnesses to back their claims with stories of Elon Musk sightings, others say the billionaire didn’t even get to the East European castle.
CNN affiliate Antena3 cites Romanian highlife sources who claim Musk not only didn’t come to Dracula’s place of birth, but was not even the one who organized the party.
Musk or no Musk, the Bran Castle was the place where a mammoth party was held last night. The place, considered by some as one of the homes of legendary vampire Dracula (because of its connection to Vlad the Impaler, the man who inspired the Bram Stoker character), is where rich people go for many years to celebrate a proper Halloween. And they’ve always done so in total secrecy, so chances are we’ll never really know who was there or not.
As for Musk, when the party was in full swing, he was busy taking on the former leaders of Twitter, the lawyers that represented them, and The New York Times, but also asking people whether Vine should be brought back.
