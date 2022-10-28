Elon Musk Explains Why He Bought Twitter: Not for Money, but to Help Humanity

Elon Musk has bought Twitter. After weeks of going back and forth, and the threat of litigation, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO is now officially Chief Twit, the owner of the largest social media platform slash virtual town square.
The controversial $44 billion deal was completed within hours of Elon Musk walking into the Twitter HQ carrying a sink, much to his own (and his supporters’) amusement. In between meeting with the people of Twitter, many of whom are reportedly in danger of losing their jobs by the end of the week, and extolling the virtues of citizen journalism, Musk also did the very uncharacteristic gesture of explaining himself.
Available below is a note Musk posted to the advertisers of Twitter, but it could very well be addressed to everyone wondering “why would the man fronting the auto electric revolution and the new era of space exploration ever want to buy Twitter?” It highlights Musk’s goals with the platform and clears the air: the acquisition was never about making money, but about helping humanity.
Musk begins by saying that he “wanted” to speak out himself on his reasons for the acquisition, which have been subject to many rumors and speculation, much of it false.
“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” Musk writes. “There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society.”
Musk is championing for a platform where both sides can meet and discuss reasonably and calmly, two attributes that have never been used to describe any sort of heated interaction on social media ever, let alone on Twitter. He believes in free speech on both sides, and his platform will be the place to allow it. That said, Musk promises that Twitter won’t become a “free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences.” Musk also campaigns for quality and relevant ads that inform and entertain; everything else is spam.
Perhaps more importantly, Musk knows his mission could be doomed for failure, but he’s ok with the idea. At least he tried.
“That is why I bought Twitter. I didn’t do it because it would be easy,” he continues. “I didn’t do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love. And I do so with humility, recognizing that failure in pursuing this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility.”
Available below is a note Musk posted to the advertisers of Twitter, but it could very well be addressed to everyone wondering “why would the man fronting the auto electric revolution and the new era of space exploration ever want to buy Twitter?” It highlights Musk’s goals with the platform and clears the air: the acquisition was never about making money, but about helping humanity.
Musk begins by saying that he “wanted” to speak out himself on his reasons for the acquisition, which have been subject to many rumors and speculation, much of it false.
“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” Musk writes. “There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society.”
Musk is championing for a platform where both sides can meet and discuss reasonably and calmly, two attributes that have never been used to describe any sort of heated interaction on social media ever, let alone on Twitter. He believes in free speech on both sides, and his platform will be the place to allow it. That said, Musk promises that Twitter won’t become a “free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences.” Musk also campaigns for quality and relevant ads that inform and entertain; everything else is spam.
Perhaps more importantly, Musk knows his mission could be doomed for failure, but he’s ok with the idea. At least he tried.
“That is why I bought Twitter. I didn’t do it because it would be easy,” he continues. “I didn’t do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love. And I do so with humility, recognizing that failure in pursuing this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility.”
Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022