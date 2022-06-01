Elon Musk Wants Tesla's Employees at the Office, the CEO Doesn't Like Remote Work

Tesla’s controversial boss has sent an e-mail to all the executive staff asking them to come into the office 40 hours per week because “remote work is no longer acceptable.” The message has been confirmed as being genuine.
Tesla executives just got a pretty clear heads-up. They must come into the office for at least 40 hours per week. Elon Musk sent out an e-mail that informed everyone they need to give up the comfort of their own home and work from relevant offices just as factory workers do every day.
The CEO, however, didn’t forbid remote work entirely. He just made it optional for those that want to work more than the minimum the company is accepting. Whoever wants to put in the extra hours can do it from the comfort of their own space. But executives must give at least 40 hours of weekly office activity before being able to charge the company some overtime.
Elon Musk also made it clear the company he’s leading is going to accept only minor exceptions that’ll be personally approved by the CEO himself. The e-mail says this will be available only for “exceptional contributors.”
Furthermore, the executive staff must do their minimum of weekly hours at one of Tesla’s relevant offices. The activity can’t take place in spaces unrelated to the job description and responsibilities.
Elon Musk confirmed the e-mail sent to Tesla’s top employees was real. He answered one of his followers on Twitter that asked if a screenshot published on the social network is true. Musk added later that executives “should pretend to work somewhere else,” underlining once again he’s not a believer in the efficiency and efficacy of remote work.
Tesla’s CEO has been involved in a number of controversies lately. His Twitter buying saga, various political statements, and the way he decided to treat workers in China made some people think twice about what Elon Musk really wants to achieve. But despite the public scandals, Tesla continues to make ends meet even in an unforgiving market.
But with the major health crisis almost gone, many companies are asking their employees to come back to the office as well. It's not just Tesla. That’s not very popular with high-skilled workers. The shift to jobs that don’t require a 40-hour workweek in only one designated place might still happen until the end of this year.
They should pretend to work somewhere else— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2022