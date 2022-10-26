Tesla Is Under Federal Criminal Investigation for Claiming Its Cars Are Autonomous

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is investigating Tesla due to cars on Autopilot crashing against emergency vehicles. The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) also accused the company of falsely advertising the capabilities of Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD). If that was not enough, now the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is criminally investigating Tesla due to its advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

