Tesla Will Thrive Even if He "Was Kidnapped by Aliens" Elon Musk Says Amid Twitter Turmoil

One of the questions that caused a buzz was prompted by the uncertainty the recent Twitter lawsuit brought over Elon Musk’s time and finances. The shareholders were worried about what would happen if he had to step down from his role as the CEO of the company.
The tech billionaire proceeded to give a rather weird answer, which left a lot of people dumbfounded. He stated that the company would triumph even if he was “kidnapped by aliens” or returned to his home planet. The home planet reference is a joke regarding his Twitter response to a rumor about building a spaceship to get to Mars.
The Tesla CEO also ensured everyone that he is not going to be leaving anytime soon. He continued by stating that leaving would be an awkward move, considering the company has now produced over three million vehicles. Reflecting on the success they had since the brand was established, Musk asked the audience how many cars they think Tesla will make in the next 10 years.
The lawsuit filed by Twitter against Musk, scheduled on the 17th of October, is about the billionaire’s change of mind regarding the acquisition of the giant social media platform. Elon initially offered to buy Twitter for $44 billion but backed out not long after. He claims the social media platform has problems with spam accounts, which were not disclosed. In return, Twitter states that Musk’s claims are unsubstantiated and that all the necessary information was provided. Moreover, Musk was accused of selectively using confidential data to get out of the deal.
These recent developments cast a dark shadow over the billionaire, who was seen as a savior of the platform. Many users were delighted to hear he plans to buy the company after he spoke out against Twitter's rampant censorship. The fact that he is now engaged in a lawsuit with the media platform places him in muddy waters. Elon Musk is known for how good he is at marketing for himself and his companies. As such, this change of direction raises many questions, making the entire situation look like a marketing ploy.
