Elon Musk Enters Twitter HQ With His Hands Full, Wants Everyone to Let That Sink In

I apologize for having to explain Elon's joke here, which is at a difficult-to-ascertain level of humor. It may be funny, but it may also be a bit of a dad joke because it is an internet cliché.
Since Elon has several kids, he is legally allowed to make dad jokes, even in public, much to the embarrassment of his offspring, who are aware of his actions.
The sink is also a reference to another statement made by Musk, which was that he stated he had overpaid for Twitter, and that cost him “everything and the kitchen sink.”
Well, we are happy that he managed to obtain a sink to make this practical joke, but it still made a few employees question whether they will have jobs at the end of this week.
once the contract is finalized. There was a rumor that claimed that almost 75 percent of Twitter staff will be sent home, but Musk has denied the report to Twitter employees in person when he entered the company headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday.
Now, Elon Musk is expected to finalize the Twitter deal by this Friday, so nobody should be afraid of layoffs until then, probably. It might take a bit more, if you think about it, as companies do not do layoffs that quickly after a takeover.
The rumors were started after the release of text messages from Elon to various people with whom he conversed on various topics, including the Twitter deal, during the lawsuit filed by the company against Elon.
At the time, one of Musk's friends who is a famous investor, Jason Calcanis, believed that people could be made to quit these days if they are firmly asked to return to work in the office instead of doing remote work, which is something that Elon has already mandated at Tesla a few months ago.
Before we get to that, Elon's other tweets on the matter include saying “Meeting a lot of cool people at Twitter today!”, along with the fact that he changed his biography info to “Chief Twit,” as well as setting his location to be Twitter HQ. That last part was predictable humor, so maybe Elon will work on his material a bit more if he wants to get a Netflix comedy special.
Musk also had something to share about empowering citizen journalism, just an hour after he posted a hot take on The New York Times. You can see screengrabs of both tweets in the photo gallery. One can only wonder if some accounts will still be allowed on Twitter.
Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022