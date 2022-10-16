This Tesla Owner Is Ashamed of Owning One Because of Elon Musk

These days, simply owning a car and enjoying it “ain’t what it used to be.” Because it seems that some people correlate the image of a company or, in this case, the head of a company, to the owners of that company's product. For example, if Elon says something controversial, for some reason, having a Tesla automatically makes you agree with him.
The user who voiced their opinion on Reddit claims to have intentionally avoided posting on a Tesla forum page for fear of backlash from other Tesla owners. The user also says that, on those particular subreddits (forums), some Tesla “fanboys” simply don’t take well to criticism regarding the subject, regardless of whether a person is bringing up their arguments in an unbiased manner or if they’re supposedly justified in doing so.
Then the EV owner talks about why they chose a Tesla in the first place, as opposed to any other EV available on the market. Even though this person thought that the “outer design” felt a bit too different for their particular taste, in their opinion, the technology of a Tesla still seemed more advanced than what its competitors had to offer.
After purchasing it, for a while, the owner enjoyed driving it. But over time, that pleasure incrementally subsided, due to personal preference for the overall aesthetic design of the car, along with some manufacturing decisions made by Tesla.
However, their perception of Tesla’s kinks and quirks weren’t the determining factors for why they felt ashamed of owning one. Apparently, Elon Musk is the reason for that.
They said that Elon’s public views on certain issues have become so polarizing that, when they meet up with people and start chatting about the car itself, there’s no way of dodging a discussion regarding the company’s CEO's thoughts and commentaries.
The most interesting thing the user confessed is that some people who don’t share Elon’s views automatically correlate having a Tesla with seeing eye-to-eye with Elon. The self-proclaimed “rant” ends there.
However, the star of that post isn’t even the issue of being somewhat discriminated against for just owning a Tesla. It's another comment that got over 1,400 upvotes.
It says, “I own a Hyundai so luckily I'm only involved with child labor.” This is, of course, a shot taken at Hyundai, referring to that time when they were accused of having underaged workers at their SMART factory in Luverne, Alabama.
