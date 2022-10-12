Watching Someone Experience a Tesla for the First Time Is Heartwarming

Driving a Tesla, or any other EV for that matter, does not seem like such a major thing to do nowadays. We know electric cars exist. We understand that some are bonkers quick, while others try to appease those that are looking for a better price point by skimping out on power or some creature comforts. But most of us might have forgotten what the first meeting with a proper EV felt like. Fortunately, there is this video to help us remember.
A couple of years ago, driving an all-electric vehicle was a thing most early adopters wanted to do. It meant a change was finally coming about. Curiosity made many people pay a lot of money for vehicles that did not prove their worth beforehand. It was a bet, an incursion into the unknown. For some, it ended badly, and they returned to gas-powered cars. For most, it turned into an unexpected adventure. A couple of people even turned the EV ownership experience into a profitable side hustle by sharing content on various social media platforms.
Now, those that did not jump on the first occasion to buy an EV are providing the rest of us with a great occasion – remembering the moments when we first set foot inside a car that did not have an engine and an exhaust system. Instead, a motor and a battery pack generate that surprising zero-tailpipe emission dynamic feeling.
A YouTuber that goes by the name The Tesla Barbarian on the video-sharing platform is, as the denomination suggests, an enthusiast of the American EV brand. He showed us last month a true gearhead driving for the first time an all-electric vehicle. That’s when we saw that a Plaid isn’t necessary to surprise someone who has never driven an EV before.
Now, someone’s mother gets the chance to ride in the same 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range. This person has not experienced any other EV before and does not know how a Tesla feels like to ride shotgun in, according to the introductory part of the video.
At first, she is impressed by the simple, minimalistic layout of the interior. Then asks questions about the powertrain, the safety ratings, and the huge glass roof and wants to know more about the tech. The driver shares a couple more details with his passenger, but the fun part begins when the accelerator pedal is pressed down to the floor. “I wasn’t expecting that!” said the surprised woman.
Maybe a good idea for the woman’s next encounter with a Tesla would be to show her how Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD Beta) works around town. It could amplify the surprise element.
We won’t spoil the entire video for you, as it can be watched down below right now. There is more to unpack from this experience, but the conclusion is that EVs can provide those who haven’t driven one yet with an unforgettable experience. And those who have driven or owned one have the chance to go down memory lane.
Now, those that did not jump on the first occasion to buy an EV are providing the rest of us with a great occasion – remembering the moments when we first set foot inside a car that did not have an engine and an exhaust system. Instead, a motor and a battery pack generate that surprising zero-tailpipe emission dynamic feeling.
A YouTuber that goes by the name The Tesla Barbarian on the video-sharing platform is, as the denomination suggests, an enthusiast of the American EV brand. He showed us last month a true gearhead driving for the first time an all-electric vehicle. That’s when we saw that a Plaid isn’t necessary to surprise someone who has never driven an EV before.
Now, someone’s mother gets the chance to ride in the same 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range. This person has not experienced any other EV before and does not know how a Tesla feels like to ride shotgun in, according to the introductory part of the video.
At first, she is impressed by the simple, minimalistic layout of the interior. Then asks questions about the powertrain, the safety ratings, and the huge glass roof and wants to know more about the tech. The driver shares a couple more details with his passenger, but the fun part begins when the accelerator pedal is pressed down to the floor. “I wasn’t expecting that!” said the surprised woman.
Maybe a good idea for the woman’s next encounter with a Tesla would be to show her how Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD Beta) works around town. It could amplify the surprise element.
We won’t spoil the entire video for you, as it can be watched down below right now. There is more to unpack from this experience, but the conclusion is that EVs can provide those who haven’t driven one yet with an unforgettable experience. And those who have driven or owned one have the chance to go down memory lane.