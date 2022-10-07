Tesla Cybertruck to Finally Arrive in Cyberpunk 2077 in 2023?

The cliché expression “a match made in heaven” has to come to mind for anyone who sees Cyberpunk's 2077 latest ad-like social media post for Tesla’s upcoming Cybertruck. This being said, they really go together like ham and cheese, or peanut butter and jelly.
When the Tesla Cybertruck was first unveiled, broken window and all, people quickly took to the Internet and flooded it with memes. Among the most famous were those that portrayed the car like a late ‘90s PlayStation 1 video game.
Back then, 3D video games were just coming out and their low polygonal geometry looks almost hideous nowadays. So naturally, people saw a resemblance between the Cybertruck and those early graphics.
Now it looks like the Cybertruck will finally be featured inside a game, but it won’t be on the first PlayStation. But on the newest generation hardware like the PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and of course on the PC.
We have nothing more to go on than the two images recently posted by CD Projekt on Twitter, but it sure looks like it's all but officially confirmed. I wouldn’t be surprised if Elon Musk would reply to their Tweet mere seconds after this article was published.
However, until that happens, let’s look over the two main reasons that would indicate this is going to happen in 2023.
The first one would be that this year, Elon Musk said that Tesla is “expecting to be in production with the Cybertruck in the middle of next year,” and that he thinks this might be their best product ever.
If you’re part of those alleged 1.5 million reservation holders, fingers crossed. Especially if you want to want to take it out for a quick swim. But in the wake of what’s happening with EVs after floods, I wouldn’t recommend trying anything remotely close to that. Unless every official authority under the Sun says it's perfectly safe to do so. But I digress.
You can imagine that when the Cybertruck hits, it's probably going to be the most searched-for term on the Internet. And that’s without Kim Kardashian getting one and flaunting it on social media.
Furthermore, Cyberpunk 2077 recently reached the amazing sales figure of over 20 million copies sold. Not a bad publicity platform, to say the least. And if you take into consideration that CD Projekt just announced a new expansion for the game expected in 2023 as well, the situation sure seems like a deal was struck between Tesla and CD Projekt.
At the end of the day, their two products go hand in hand. It’s not like Tesla’s advertising the truck in Mario Kart or something. Although that would be a sight to behold.
The last time I checked, the Cybertruck had three power options to choose from. But I'd be surprised to see if the in-game specs sheet would match any of the options from real life. And to end on another cliché, “I guess we’ll just have to wait and see, won’t we?”
Cybertruck in Cyberpunk 2077? ???? pic.twitter.com/evfR11wRMF— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 3, 2022