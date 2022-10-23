Elon Musk Tweeted the New Date for Neuralink's "Show and Tell" Event

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk took to Twitter earlier today to give a super short update on Neuralink. Musk’s one-liner revealed that the company’s “show and tell” event, which was initially scheduled for later this month, on October 31, has now been moved back exactly one month, to the last day of November.
The Tesla CEO did not provide a reason for it, nor any further information, but that’s basically as official as it gets.
San Francisco-based Neuralink aims to create “the future of brain-computer interfaces: building devices now that have the potential to help people with paralysis and inventing new technologies that could expand our abilities, our community, and our world.”
The end goal of the company is to develop the world’s “most empowering and user-friendly” Brain Computer Interface (BCI), by working directly with the people who need it the most, and that’s people with disabilities.
Back in August this year, Elon Musk approached brain chip implant developer Synchron about a potential partnership / deal, since it was ahead of Neuralink in the process of getting regulatory clearance for its devices. Back then, the Tesla CEO expressed frustration over the slow progress of Neuralink, and the company is probably not doing any better these days, since it’s getting its events delayed.
Now, fusing the human body with computer chips while trying to cure neurological conditions like Alzheimer’s or dementia can’t be easy, nor can juggling so many companies and trying to buy out some others.
Add to that the challenges he’s facing with Starlink, since he’s providing satellite service in a country that’s fighting a war (and bleeding money along the way), and it becomes undeniably clear how much a man like Elon Musk has to deal with.
In late 2021, the Tesla CEO mentioned he was hoping to start Neuralink human trials this year, which didn’t happen. Maybe he’ll give an update at the November 30 event, if it doesn’t get pushed back again.
Neuralink show & tell now on Nov 30— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 23, 2022