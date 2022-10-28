This New Cruise Ship Is More Like an Eco-Friendly Superyacht, Will Travel to Antarctica

A new cruise ship is here not just for the possibility of traveling in luxury to some of the most spectacular places on Earth, but to also do that with a minimal impact on the environment, while enjoying an intimate atmosphere on board.
Even if you can’t afford owning a superyacht, you can get a pretty similar experience onboard a certain type of cruise ships – at least, this is what Atlas Ocean Voyages claims. This cruise operator recently unveiled the latest addition to its fleet, the World Traveller.
Two noticeable trends in the cruising industry are reflected in this new build. On one hand, a more intimate cruising experience onboard a smaller vessel, and on the other hand the addition of several eco-friendly features.
The new 10,000 GT vessel boasts six decks and 94 staterooms, Travel Pulse reports. In addition to the typical large socializing areas, it also offers lounging spaces for just two people or smaller groups. The interior style was also inspired by superyachts or luxury homes, based on a blue-and-white color scheme, and custom furnishings. The ship was configured in a way that offers an ocean view for all the rooms. Plus, almost all of them include a veranda.
Despite the lavish luxury it displays, the new World Traveller also takes into account its environmental footprint. Powered by hybrid propulsion systems, it claims to burn one-fifth of the fuel that conventional cruise ships would require.
It also protects the marine wildlife and the ocean floor ecosystem, by using a GPS-based Dynamic Positioning System instead of anchors, and thanks to a hydro-jet propulsion system that drastically reduces underwater noise. Last but not least, plastic glass bottles used onboard were replaced with reusable ones, to minimize the waste that ends up on the bottom of the ocean.
Launched earlier this month, the World Traveller is waiting for its naming ceremony on November 20. After that, it will head towards Antarctica, for the inaugural season.
