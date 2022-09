Forget Bulky Cruise Ships, This Two-Decade-Old Sailing Yacht Is the Way to Go

Boutique cruises have an undeniable appeal for those who appreciate a more intimate cruising experience, with fewer passengers onboard a vessel that’s meant to become a home on water. What better way to enjoy that than an old sailing yacht Variety Cruises’ Galileo was built in 1992, but it was rebuilt more than a decade later, and refitted in 2016. According to the cruise company, this vessel was brought to life by an experienced family of ship builders. And it looks like it has a long life ahead of it as a boutique sailing yacht.One of the best things about cruising on a sailing boat like Galileo is that you get to enjoy the best of both worlds – modern comfort and classic style. With its dark blue hull and white sails, Galileo looks just as majestic as a historic sailing ship. But not only is it fitted with modern propulsion and other technologies, it’s also just as comfortable as any contemporary cruiser.At a length of 157 feet (47.8 meters) Galileo is only big enough to accommodate 49 guests in 24 cabins, plus the 16-people crew. But one of the advantages of a boutique cruise ship is that each cabin has portholes. Plus, they all boast en-suite bathrooms, air conditioning, flat-screen TVs, and other features commonly available on larger cruise ships.Somehow, the views seem better when you’re sunbathing on the deck of a classic yacht. And Galileo has two of them, in addition to the elegant dining areas and sumptuous lounges with beautiful wood paneling.Galileo’s next adventure is a cruise around the Cyclades archipelago, and you can find out more about it over at Good Housekeeping Holidays.