Forget Bulky Cruise Ships, This Two-Decade-Old Sailing Yacht Is the Way to Go

Cruise ships have their advantages, but there’s something about sailing ships, especially old ones, that can’t be matched. Also, certain destinations such as the Greek islands are better suited for these types of sleek vessels that can make their way through straits, and take the guests onboard to charming little harbors.
Boutique cruises have an undeniable appeal for those who appreciate a more intimate cruising experience, with fewer passengers onboard a vessel that’s meant to become a home on water. What better way to enjoy that than an old sailing yacht?
Variety Cruises’ Galileo was built in 1992, but it was rebuilt more than a decade later, and refitted in 2016. According to the cruise company, this vessel was brought to life by an experienced family of ship builders. And it looks like it has a long life ahead of it as a boutique sailing yacht.
One of the best things about cruising on a sailing boat like Galileo is that you get to enjoy the best of both worlds – modern comfort and classic style. With its dark blue hull and white sails, Galileo looks just as majestic as a historic sailing ship. But not only is it fitted with modern propulsion and other technologies, it’s also just as comfortable as any contemporary cruiser.
At a length of 157 feet (47.8 meters) Galileo is only big enough to accommodate 49 guests in 24 cabins, plus the 16-people crew. But one of the advantages of a boutique cruise ship is that each cabin has portholes. Plus, they all boast en-suite bathrooms, air conditioning, flat-screen TVs, and other features commonly available on larger cruise ships.
Somehow, the views seem better when you’re sunbathing on the deck of a classic yacht. And Galileo has two of them, in addition to the elegant dining areas and sumptuous lounges with beautiful wood paneling.
Galileo’s next adventure is a cruise around the Cyclades archipelago, and you can find out more about it over at Good Housekeeping Holidays.
