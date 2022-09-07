The Next-Gen Brazilian Military Transport Behemoth Is Now Officially a Firefighter Too

More on this:

1 Navy Recovers the Super Hornet That Was Shockingly Blown Off a Carrier by Wind

2 The Netherlands’ Gulfstream G650 for VIP Missions to Boast Advanced Protection Features

3 Royal Air Force’s Almighty Atlas Proves That It Can Land Anywhere

4 RAF’s Iconic Voyager Helps the Almighty C-130J Hercules Reach Even Further

5 Want a Private Jet With More Flair Than a Cessna? This BAC Strikemaster Will Do Nicely