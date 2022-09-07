The Next-Gen Brazilian Military Transport Behemoth Is Now Officially a Firefighter Too

Some might be surprised, but the military transport aircraft that is considered just as good, if not better than the American C-130J Super Hercules comes from Brazil. The next-generation version of what is now an iconic aircraft was meant for both civilian and military certifications from the start, and it officially added firefighting capabilities to its multi-mission configuration.
Back in the early 2000s, the U.S., Europe, and Russia were basically the only ones making military transport aircraft. So, it was a bold move from the part of a Brazilian player in the industry to start developing its own version.
Embraer already had a solid reputation in the field of military aviation, but it hadn’t gone beyond small-size aircraft. The twin-engine, medium-lift C-390 changed all that, becoming the builder’s largest, heaviest, and most advanced military aircraft.
Building on that legacy, the new C-390 Millennium is a versatile platform that can be configured for a variety of missions, ranging from search and rescue or medical evacuation, to aerial refueling and firefighting. Plus, Embraer claims that it can be reconfigured in less than three hours.
In addition to being one of the fastest military transport aircraft, that can fly at 470 knots (540 mph/870 kph), the C-390 Millennium also sports a cargo floor that can handle heavy tracked or wheeled vehicles of more than 57,000 lb (26,000 kg).
Most recently, this next-generation behemoth completed the flight test for the certification of its Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS II). This enables it to deploy 3,000 gallons (11,300 liters) of water, with or without fire retardant, in various typed of terrain. The MAFS II is also easy to install and integrate with the aircraft’s Cargo Handling System (CHS).
These certification tests were carried out at Embraer’s facility in Gaviao Peixoto, Sao Paolo, confirming this new key capability for the multi-mission military transport aircraft that’s one of the best worldwide.
