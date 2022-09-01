America's Cup Boat Capsizes Near Barcelona

The August 31 training day was the first sailing day aboard the newly formed Alinghi Red Bull syndicate's AC75 America's Cup hydrofoil off the coast of Barcelona, where a violent rain squall erupted, flipping her onto her starboard side.
The capsizing of the Alinghi Red Bull Racing's Boat Zero came after what was described as a successful day on the water as she was being towed back to her home in Port Vell. The sails were down while under tow when the squall hit, sending crew members into the water. They were quickly rescued by the syndicate support team and returned to shore.
Silvio Arrivabene, Co-General Manager of Alinghi Red Bull Racing, stated, “Alinghi Red Bull Racing’s BoatZero suffered minor damage to the port foil arm and to the hull. We will be back on the water soon, carrying on with our preparation for the 37th America´s Cup.”
Wind measurements nearby recorded light breezes quickly increasing in speed and direction to 25 knots (48 kp/h) and gusting higher, accompanied by driving rain. Conditions out on the water potentially could have been worse.
It was not clear whether BoatZero was able to get up on her foils during the training session due to the light winds earlier. The AC75 boats are essentially mono-hulls with foiling arms extending out each side that enable the boats to glide above the water once sufficient speed is attained. Oftentimes, teams will go under tow by a support boat to get foiling so teams can familiarize themselves with the crafts' behaviors while up on their foils.
The 75-foot (23 meters) AC75 designs are extremely fast and nimble on the water and do not perform well in high winds or rough seas.
Alinghi Red Bull Racing was the first syndicate to arrive in Barcelona in early August with their BoatZero- purchased from Emirates Team New Zealand as a training hydrofoil. The syndicate is preparing to compete in the 37th America's Cup in the autumn of 2024.
