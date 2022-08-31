“Kickass” Starlink Internet to Become Available on Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships

At the time of writing, Elon Musk’s SpaceX is getting ready to launch another batch of Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit. Set to depart from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, a Falcon 9 rocket (whose first stage was used five times before) will carry into orbit another 46 Starlink satellites to aid Musk’s space-Internet expansion plans.

