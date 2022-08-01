SpaceX Prepares to Fix Starlink's Biggest Problem, Will Set Off a New War With Dish

SpaceX wants to give Starlink a boost by using the 2-GHz spectrum, which is why Elon Musk’s company has applied for a permit with the FCC. This officially became the second battlefront with Dish after the two companies quarreled over the 12-GHz spectrum.
The Starlink internet service is one of the greatest things that Elon Musk has offered mortals. Just ask any Ukrainian, and you’ll understand how vital the internet connection can prove, especially when it’s available in places where no other option exists. But as more people use Starlink, the network gets more congested, so connection speeds are down across the board.
This was exacerbated in some areas once people could roam freely with a Starlink dish. People flocking to events or camping sites would primarily affect regions that are already congested. This is a reason why roaming users are deprioritized over fixed-location users. But eventually, if the network gets overwhelmed, the performance will drop for everyone. That’s why SpaceX is trying to improve things and is now working to deploy the second generation of its Starlink satellites.
Another way of improving speed and cutting latency time is to offer service in lower-frequency bands. According to PC Mag, SpaceX has sent an application to the FCC to use the 2-GHz spectrum to operate a “mobile satellite service.” The company plans to add a modular payload on its Starlink satellites capable of using the 2-GHz radio band.
There are few details in the FCC filing about what this change means for Starlink users. One of them is the latency, which is supposed to drop “below 50 milliseconds, which is nearly unnoticeable to consumers.” The filing also mentions “significant national security benefits” for the change. This is meant to convince the FCC that Dish Network, which also operates in the 2-GHz band, should be booted from using the spectrum.
This officially opens a second front in the spectrum war the two companies are fighting. Earlier, SpaceX and Dish started a legal battle over the 12-GHz band, with Starlink saying the Dish operations could affect Starlink service performance for everyone. Unlike Dish, SpaceX offers connectivity services to the U.S. military, which is why our bets are on Starlink.
