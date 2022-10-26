Royal Caribbean Opens Bookings for the "Ultimate Family Vacation" on the Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean’s first cruise ship in the new Icon Class is getting closer by the day to its big launch date, which is why the cruise line operator just opened reservations for the ultimate family vacation on the Icon of the Seas.
Less than a week ago, Royal Caribbean let us take a peek at the game-changing cruise ship for the first time. Now, the company finally opened reservations for the Icon of the Seas, promising to deliver the “ultimate family vacation” to its customers. With 28 types of accommodations available, including 14 new categories ranging from standard rooms to suites and more options for families (like Family Infinite Oceanview Balconies, Surfside Family Suires, and Sunset Suites), every type of adventurer is guaranteed to enjoy the cruise of a lifetime onboard the highly anticipated Icon of the Seas.
The Ultimate Family Townhouse will also make its debut on the new Icon Class cruise ship, being described as a three-story suite for families. It features a multilevel, in-suite slide, areas for karaoke and watching movies, two private balconies, and more.
Designed to offer breathtaking views of the ocean from every angle, the Icon of the Seas will also have more rooms that feature panoramic ocean views and a wide variety of balconies and windows.
The Icon of the Seas was announced six years ago but its construction only kicked off this year. Back in April, Royal Caribbean celebrated the laying of the keel, with the ceremony taking place at the Finnish shipyard Meyer Turku.
As part of the company’s Destination Net Zero plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, the first cruise ship in the Icon Class will be powered by LNG (liquefied natural gas). It will also come with an eco-mode for every accommodation, which will turn on when the guests leave the ship to explore their vacation destinations. Once they return, the feature will turn off, restoring the guests’ preferred temperature settings.
The Icon of the Seas is scheduled to make its debut in January 2024 and will sail year-round, offering 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations from Miami. Those interesting in booking a cruise on the ship can do so on the company’s website. And just to know what you’re in for, take a look at the introductory video of the Icon below.
