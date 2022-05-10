World's Largest Cruise Ship Is Looking for Its Godmother on TikTok, Offers Tempting Prizes

With a gross tonnage of 236,857 GT, a length of 1,188 ft (362 m) and a width of 210 ft (64 m), Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas is considered the largest cruise ship in the world. It was completed back in January and it set out on its first sailing back in March. But it still needs a Godmother to bestow a blessing of safekeeping on it, on its millions of guests, and its crew. Royal Caribbean hopes to find that Wonder Mom on TikTok.
Choosing a Godmother for a ship is a longstanding maritime tradition, one that the cruise line operator intends to honor with all its newly launched vessels. And while in the past this role was only attributed to public figures, nowadays everyday heroes also get nominated for the job. This is why now moms from all over the U.S. get the chance to become the Godmother of the world’s largest cruise ship.
It will all happen via a contest (#SearchForWonderMom) organized on TikTok, which kicked off a few days ago. Submissions are open through May 16, at 11:59 p.m. ET, and anyone can nominate a mom “who inspires those around them to discover, wonder and make memories”, as specified by Royal Caribbean. The winner will be announced on Royal Caribbean’s TikTok page this summer.
The chosen Godmother will get to bless the ship and the people who’ll sail on it, from crew members to visitors. It will happen this December, during the naming ceremony of the Wonder of the Seas, with the event being scheduled to take place in Port Canaveral, Florida.
And there are some other, juicier incentives to enter the contest. Royal Caribbean will offer the Godmother and her family an exclusive cruise to its private island destination, Perfect Day, at CocoCay in the Bahamas. The Wonder Mom and her family will also get an epic, 7-night vacation, sailing on a Caribbean cruise onboard the Wonder of the Seas. The cruise includes first-class flights, three nights in a five-star hotel before the voyage, and up to $1,000 in spending money. Four finalists who enter the contest also get to enjoy a 7-night cruise onboard the ship, in a balcony stateroom.
The construction of the Wonder of the Seas took 30 months, with the ship totaling 18 decks, of which 16 are dedicated to guests. Close to 7,000 passengers can be accommodated, plus a crew of 2,300. The ship cruises at a speed of 25 knots (28.7 mph/46 kph). Over 100 performers are always ready to entertain the guests, who can also enjoy more than 40 restaurants, bars, lounges, and a plethora of activities and adventures onboard the memory-making vessel.
You can find all the rules and details you want on the Royal Caribbean’s contest here.
