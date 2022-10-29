Musk Celebrates Expansion With Billionaire Halloween Party in Transylvania's Bran Castle

The year is 1211, and an order of knights, yes, like packing armor and weaponry on horseback kind of stuff, was given a gift. Nothing too big, just a piece of land where they could build a fortress and defend what is modern-day Transylvania. Yes, Dracula country, the place where Elon Musk and some of the world's wealthiest will be downing Mimosas and doing God knows what during Halloween 2022.