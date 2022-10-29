Musk Celebrates Expansion With Billionaire Halloween Party in Transylvania's Bran Castle

Yes, folks, as though to celebrate the recent acquisition of Twitter, Elon Musk has called for a gathering. An all-out Halloween bash at none other than one of, if not the most famous castles in the world, Bran Castle, the same one that Bram Stoker turned into a legend with his tale of Dracula.
Actually, if we consider that first fortress as the starting point for this castle's history, it's been around for around 1000 years; the Teutonic Knights were driven out of Bran in 1226 but finished the fortress before then. I'm sure Musk's millions help him get his hands on some pretty neat information, and possibly celebrating the 1000th anniversary of such a place is sure to be an attraction point. What if...Nah, they wouldn't. Ok, so maybe there won't be any seances at this party, but according to Romanian news sources, this congregation will be huge.
How huge? I'm talking about some of Hollywood's most notable faces, like Angelina Jolie, Google co-founder Larry Page, and Sergey Brin. Oh, Peter Thiel has already landed in Romania, according to Media Flux. Between 40 and 50 of the world's richest will be popping corks and dinking crystalware. Some sources place the number of guests at over double the previously-mentioned figure. If there's a costume party, I wonder if anyone will dress up like Musk. It should be one of those parties where you go as yourself, considering you're already a notable human.
world's richest human, currently.
Now, Bran Castle is currently selling Halloween Tour tickets on their website for 70 Ron for adult entry. That's almost $15 to visit this mysterious and historical landmark. Night tours sell for 100 Ron, so a tad over $20. However, Musk's visit is sure to change any and all plans that property management may have had for the average Joe. Considering that the party plans are in full swing as you read this, it seems like the price was right.
If you're wondering why Musk would ever spend a few nights with the humans on his most wanted list, do check out the images in the gallery. Not only is Bran Castle one spooky place - I've been lucky enough to visit – but it's been used and is used in countless movies and flicks.
tuxedo-wearing billionaires drinking it up, blasting music so loud it can be heard resonating through the mountains surrounding the castle. After a long night of doing what countless cash allows for, the guests will be able to catch the rising sun over a mist-filled forest. How cool is that? There's even a director invited to the bash, entrusted to put on a true "Dracula experience." True may just take on a different meaning when you're the world's richest man.
Speaking of Dracula, to set things straight for those that may be new to the story of Bran Castle, most folks attribute this story to a late ruler of the region, Vlad Tepes, most notably known for his gruesome way of dealing with enemies and lawbreakers, death by impalement. Although, Tepes' encounter with the region was as brief as a passing-through Bran on his way to Brasov to resolve some conflict that came about due to taxation. Taxes man. I'm telling you, they're the real problem, not fantastic tales of blood-sucking humanoids with wings that can shapeshift and hide in the mountains of Transylvania; Stokers' doing.
