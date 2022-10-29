Elon Musk Party, So He's Going to Dracula’s Castle for Halloween With World's Billionaires

Last week’s big news was that after months of back and forth with Twitter’s executives, Elon Musk finally paid the big bucks and became the owner of one of the world’s favorite social platforms. Next week’s big news is that Halloween is coming.
After such a big success, and with Halloween around the corner, it seems the billionaire musk party. Perhaps drunk with happiness that the Twitter mess he created is finally over, or simply because, like other humans out there, he likes to dress up in scary characters and feel like a kid again.
And it would seem that the mood for celebration is over the top with this one, as according to Romanian news outlets, Elon Musk is going to the Bran Castle to celebrate this year’s Halloween in a huge, secret get-together of billionaires.
For those of you who don’t know yet, Romania was centuries ago the birthplace of a ruler who is now known as Vlad the Impaler (Vlad Tepes or Vlad Dracul in the local speak). This guy inspired Bram Stoker’s Dracula character and, as it happens, one of Vlad’s residences from long ago, the Bran Castle, came to be associated with the blood-sucking monster as well.
Knowing this, Romanians make the most of it and do rent the place for Halloween-hungry Westerners to throw parties there. Circling back to how we started all this, it would seem this year the place was rented for a huge secret party, to be attended by some of the world’s richest.
Romania’s outlet MediaFlux claimed earlier on Saturday to have learned about the party. According to them, Elon Musk is perhaps the biggest name to attend the Bran Castle gathering, but not the only one. He’ll be accompanied, we’re told, by actress Angelina Jolie, Google founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page, SpaceX’s Steve Jurvetson, and PayPal’s Peter Thiel, whose arrival in Romania was snapped on camera by local paparazzi.
Although the source who seems to have uncovered the party scheduled for Sunday in Transylvania makes no mention of this, other local sources claim Musk is paying for everything. We were unable to verify that information, but we'll come back on the story if and when we learn more about it.
And it would seem that the mood for celebration is over the top with this one, as according to Romanian news outlets, Elon Musk is going to the Bran Castle to celebrate this year’s Halloween in a huge, secret get-together of billionaires.
For those of you who don’t know yet, Romania was centuries ago the birthplace of a ruler who is now known as Vlad the Impaler (Vlad Tepes or Vlad Dracul in the local speak). This guy inspired Bram Stoker’s Dracula character and, as it happens, one of Vlad’s residences from long ago, the Bran Castle, came to be associated with the blood-sucking monster as well.
Knowing this, Romanians make the most of it and do rent the place for Halloween-hungry Westerners to throw parties there. Circling back to how we started all this, it would seem this year the place was rented for a huge secret party, to be attended by some of the world’s richest.
Romania’s outlet MediaFlux claimed earlier on Saturday to have learned about the party. According to them, Elon Musk is perhaps the biggest name to attend the Bran Castle gathering, but not the only one. He’ll be accompanied, we’re told, by actress Angelina Jolie, Google founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page, SpaceX’s Steve Jurvetson, and PayPal’s Peter Thiel, whose arrival in Romania was snapped on camera by local paparazzi.
Although the source who seems to have uncovered the party scheduled for Sunday in Transylvania makes no mention of this, other local sources claim Musk is paying for everything. We were unable to verify that information, but we'll come back on the story if and when we learn more about it.