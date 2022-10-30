Dracula’s Girls Coming to Elon Musk’s Bran Castle Party, 140 Rich and Famous to Attend

On Saturday, October 29, Romanian media went nuts at the news that the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, is possibly coming to the country to celebrate Halloween. And not in the country’s capital, any of its cities, or one of its clubs, but in what is seen as the house of the vampire to end all vampires, Dracula himself.
The recap a bit, the story goes a bit like this: after finally sealing the deal and becoming Twitter’s overlord, and with Halloween just around the corner, Musk decided to throw a mammoth party. The location of choice is the Bran Castle in Romania’s Transylvania, a place that often gets to see such events.
The party is supposedly a secret, so nothing is official, but as usual the media was able to uncover some of the details.
As per local publication HotNews, the party will be attended by some 140 guests, including the ones we already knew about from yesterday's bits of info: actress Angelina Jolie, the two Google founders, Sergey Brin and Larry Page, SpaceX board member Steve Jurvetson, and Peter Thiel of PayPal fame.
The list grew since we first reported about the party to include another PayPal founder, Luke Nosek, Swedish-American actress and DJ Julia Sandstrom, and some famous local people, including CryptoDATA CEO Ovidiu Toma.
For entertainment, we already knew Musk’s party would rely on a director specially hired to stage a “Dracula experience," whatever that means, and we now learn of a group of local cheerleaders called Dracula’s Girls.
According to available info, the party is scheduled for later tonight (Sunday, October 30), but some of the guests already in Romania have begun to have fun in a nearby resort, Stana Turistica Sergiana, ever since yesterday. It’s unclear at the time of writing if Musk is in Romania or not.
