Max Verstappen Wins 14th F1 Grand Prix This Year, It's a New World Record

Time flies when you're having fun. And it feels like the 2022 F1 season has gone by in a blink of an eye. We are just two races away from the off-season and two months away from 2023. Between Abu Dhabi in November and Bahrain in March of next year, we'll have to wait 104 days before another race for the championship begins. And all signs are pointing toward a Verstappen-dominated era.