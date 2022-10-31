Refreshed Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Edition Has Virtual Widebody and Spectre DNA

Unlike Cadillac’s $300k Celestiq, which has been welcomed with mixed feelings, the automotive world has immediately gone mad with an infatuation for Rolls-Royce’s first-ever fully electric car.
The $413k+ Rolls-Royce Spectre EV is a two-door, coach-style grand tourer with nothing but battery power and a whole lot of design mojo, according to many. It also has a proud inheritance, stepping firmly in the footsteps of the Wraith and Phantom Coupe ancestors. And, as far as the aftermarket world is concerned, this is EV brand power at its finest.
Naturally, many have started to wonder – what if the Spectre EV not only paves the way forward across new, eco-conscious roads? What if the company’s ultra-luxury EV coupe is also a split-headlight sign of new styling things to come? And with the Ghost a bit too fresh while the Phantom Series II was just released, the only other suspect to receive the contemporary design is, of course, the hulking Cullinan crossover SUV.
Logically, it might be too early to speculate on the matter. But that does not mean people cannot imagine the possible outcome, either. So, here is Ildar, the virtual artist better known as ildar_project on social media, who usually dabbles with tuned cars. But he is now also trying to throw a digital OEM punch at the same time. Thus, we arrive at the refreshed Rolls-Royce Cullinan conclusion, with a twist, or two.
First, the pixel master opted to splash the Spectre EV face on the hulking Cullinan body. But that was probably not enough, so he went for a ritzy two-tone attire, dropped the ultra-luxury SUV on a massive set of matching, aftermarket wheels, and then customized the entire digital project with a subtle widebody kit. Secondly, just in case murdered-out is more of your Rolls-Royce Cullinan facelift cup of tea, he also imagined a dark and menacing Black Edition.
After all, we are in a Halloween mood, right?
