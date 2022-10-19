Rolls-Royce Spectre EV Gets First Digital Tuning Job, Might Trigger Our Wra(i)th

Costing more than $400k before even checking out the options list, the 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre ultra-luxury EV super-coupe will make its Wraith predecessor pretty darn proud.
After all, they almost look the same, despite the widest-ever grille on a Rolls-Royce and that BMW-borrowed split-headlight styling, or the fact that Spectre’s introductory specification looks a bit too childish inside. But, of course, the new model might also trigger the wrath of diehard fans.
And not just because it’s a fully electric Rolls-Royce. And not only in the real world, where it plays with the concept of raw, silent power and illuminated closed grilles. Instead, the virtual realm is seemingly ready to start churning out one outrageous idea after the other. Ildar, the virtual artist better known as ildar_project on social media, usually dabbles with tuned models - and he is ready to properly mess around with this new Rolls-Royce.
This is among the first virtual transformations for the Rolls-Royce EV since it became official – and we suspect this pixel master moved so fast not only because he has a knack for quirky-styled BMWs but also due to his earlier, unofficial work on the OEM matter. But now, the CGI expert does not stray out of his comfort zone, and he might properly paint the initial digital picture when looking to imagine the upcoming aftermarket ideas.
Frankly, after seeing so many widebody Cullinans, a two-door Rolls-Royce with an aerodynamic kit, wider fenders, hulking wheels, and a slammed atmosphere does not seem all that outrageous anymore. Besides, the digital author manages to make the Spectre look planted and perhaps ready to stand out in any posh customization crowd. So, does it get our CGI hall pass, even without other POVs to judge the digital goodies, or not?
