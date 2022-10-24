1972 Datsun 240Z Sees Daylight After 30 Years, It's a Lime Yellow Survivor

More on this:

1 Don't Let This Clean 1971 Datsun 240Z Fool You, It's Technically a Godzilla in Sheep Skin

2 Black Madonna Independent Project Has Datsun 240Z, Porsche Vibes, There's a Catch

3 1972 Datsun 240Z Riddled With Mystery Shows a Rising Quotation Peril for Z-Cars

4 1971 Datsun 240Z Parked on a Field Is a Mystery, Needs a New Home

5 1971 Datsun 240Z Has Rocket Bunny Kit and 1,000 HP Under the Hood, Is for Sale