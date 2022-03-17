1971 Datsun 240Z Parked on a Field Is a Mystery, Needs a New Home

Introduced in 1969, the Datsun 240Z was a breakthrough for Nissan. Inspired by the European sports cars of the era, the Z series went on to become an icon of the Japanese car industry and soldiered on (with brief pauses) to this day. Come 2022 and the original 240Z is the most desirable of the lineage, but not all of them get the love they deserve.
This 1971 example, for instance, spent quite a few years parked in a field. Unfortunately, we don't know more about that or if the inline-six engine still runs or not. What we do know is that the owner wants to get rid of it and it's being auctioned off at no reserve.
Judging by the photos, because that's all we get, the 240Z is in relatively solid condition for a car that spent a lot of time exposed to the elements. Yes, the red paint is faded and there's some rust on the rear quarter panels and around the sunroof, but it looks like it's salvageable.
Sadly, there are no photos of the interior save for a poor shot that shows the speedometer, but it's safe to assume that it needs a lot of work too. The odometer shows 27,975 miles (45,021 km), but don't rush to consider this 240Z a low-mileage classic. The ad says the actual mileage is 127,975 miles (205,956 km).
The engine bay is inhabited by an inline-six mill, but there's no word if it's the car's original unit. All Datsun 240Zs came with a 2.4-liter six-cylinder from 1969 to 1973 and the layout of this powerplant seems to be accurate.
When new, these were rated at 151 horsepower and 146 pound-feet (198 Nm) of torque. Whether the 2.4-liter still runs/turns or not is also a mystery.
While the listing comes with way more questions than answers, this 240Z could end up being a bargain. With just one bid and three days to go, the auction is at only $1,000 as of this writing. For reference, Concours-ready 240Zs can cost as much as $100,000, while examples in Fair condition go for around $15,000.
Judging by the photos, because that's all we get, the 240Z is in relatively solid condition for a car that spent a lot of time exposed to the elements. Yes, the red paint is faded and there's some rust on the rear quarter panels and around the sunroof, but it looks like it's salvageable.
Sadly, there are no photos of the interior save for a poor shot that shows the speedometer, but it's safe to assume that it needs a lot of work too. The odometer shows 27,975 miles (45,021 km), but don't rush to consider this 240Z a low-mileage classic. The ad says the actual mileage is 127,975 miles (205,956 km).
The engine bay is inhabited by an inline-six mill, but there's no word if it's the car's original unit. All Datsun 240Zs came with a 2.4-liter six-cylinder from 1969 to 1973 and the layout of this powerplant seems to be accurate.
When new, these were rated at 151 horsepower and 146 pound-feet (198 Nm) of torque. Whether the 2.4-liter still runs/turns or not is also a mystery.
While the listing comes with way more questions than answers, this 240Z could end up being a bargain. With just one bid and three days to go, the auction is at only $1,000 as of this writing. For reference, Concours-ready 240Zs can cost as much as $100,000, while examples in Fair condition go for around $15,000.