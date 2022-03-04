1971 Datsun 240Z Has Rocket Bunny Kit and 1,000 HP Under the Hood, Is for Sale

The first generation Z-car from Nissan, also referred to as the Fairlady Z in Japan, but sold in export markets initially as the Datsun 240Z, is an iconic model for many years, and values have risen significantly. Well, we found one that has a billet engine block, has been fully rebuilt, and prides itself on having over 1,000 horsepower.
The vehicle in question is a 1971 Datsun 240Z, and it has already been covered on our website last summer. Before being anywhere near the condition it is in today, it has been stripped to a bare shell, had all its paint blasted off, and has been repainted in a fancy shade of brown, which fits it better than expected. It may be a twist on its original color, as brown was available for these cars when they were new.
Despite having a Rocket Bunny kit installed, the vehicle somehow looks rather understated in a resto-modded retro-rod kind of way. It comes with 15-inch Work wheels that are 9.5 inches wide, and are fitted with Toyo R888R tires. The engine bay is pristine, and it has been fitted with all-new components, down to the brake lines and the smallest details.
The inside has also been refurbished, and it now includes a set of Bride Kevlar bucket seats, professional soundproofing done to the floor, an entirely new wiring installation, and a custom dashboard that has new gauges and has been wrapped in matte black suede with red stitching.
We can also spot a half cage in the rear, four-point Takata seatbelts in the company's distinctive green color, as well as many other elements wrapped in the same fabric that is covering the dashboard.
One of the coolest parts of this build is the fact that it comes with a billet RB30 engine block, and the motor was fitted with stronger internals and stroked to obtain a displacement of 3.4 liters. The inline six-cylinder turbocharged motor comes with a cylinder head from a Nissan RB26, that develops over 1,000 horsepower (metric horsepower), and is mated to a TH400 transmission to send it all to the rear wheels.
The axles come from a company called DSS, while the rear differential is from an R33 Nissan GT-R. The 240Z in question has Wilwood brakes all-round, as well as Koni coilovers for optimal stability. Serious buyers can get more photos and a detailed description of the vehicle from its vendors, LCE Performance Scandinavia. Initially, the vehicle had 850 horsepower, but it now boasts 1,000 horsepower.
The vehicle is located in Denmark, and it is priced at DKK 650,000, which is approximately $95,238 at today's exchange rates. The buyer will be in charge of customs duties and such, but organizing a way to ship the vehicle your way can probably be done with assistance from the vendor.
