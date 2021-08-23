5 The Quest for the Lost Goldfinger Aston Martin DB5 Continues, Narrows

Gorgeous 1971 Datsun 240Z from Brie Larson’s Nissan Ad Could Be Yours Now

This is not exactly a celebrity car, but it’s somehow better. It’s one of the vehicles to have been featured in the 2021 ad for Nissan called “The New Nissan,” starring Captain Marvel leading lady Brie Larson. The current owner bought it in October 2020 and is now offering it on Bring A Trailer , the same platform he acquired it from.The ad is shown in full in the video below. It’s not a commercial for a specific model from Nissan, but one meant to help Nissan do some rebranding . Waxing poetic about how the thrill of driving was gone from modern cars, including from those made by Nissan, it aimed to promise a change for the better. In short, Nissan promised to deliver the perfect car for every customer, regardless of what that customer had in mind and, more importantly, a thrilling experience with each one.Brie Larson was shown with the 240Z right at the beginning of the ad when speaking about how, back in the day, cars used to be fun. The seller notes in the listing that Nissan undertook restoration work on the vehicle, which had been painted that particular shade of Safari Gold under the previous owner. Work done by Nissan included replacing the weatherstripping and interior stuff, like the black upholstery and the aftermarket period-correct radio that, sadly, doesn’t work.The seller did extensive work on the vehicle as well, out of a stated desire to make it impeccable. The 2.4-liter L24 inline-six engine has been rebuilt, with new bearings, seals, piston rings, gaskets, hoses, ignition components, and water and oil pumps. The seller also rebuilt the carburetor and fuel pump, and refreshed the exterior hardware and zinc plated all the latches.The 240Z rides on 14-inch steel wheels with Datsun hubcaps, clad in Starfire RS-C 2.0 tires. It shows 80,000 miles (128,747 km) on the clock, of which only 200 (322 km) were put there by the current owner, who says in the comments his focus was on restoring this beauty to its former glory. The sale includes outtakes from the Nissan ad, as well as marketing material provided by the carmaker and original documentation. Bidding on 240Z currently sits at $45,000, with some 14 hours to go until the hammer drops.

