Digitally Slammed, Carbon-Widebody BMW X5 M Sport Doesn’t Care the LCI Is Coming

With all the quirky iX, double coffin grilled M3 and M4, split personality (sorry, headlights) X7 LCI and 7 Series (plus i7), or the positively menacing XM and M2, one might even forget that BMW also makes ‘normal’ cars and SUVs.
Of course, their ‘regular’ models are not beyond the idea of outrage. Alas, they might have ‘good’ intentions that are not (yet) spoiled by incessant talk focused on their design. Such is the case with the BMW X5 M, for example, the high-performance version of the original Bavarian SAV – aka a sports activity vehicle.
According to the OEM tradition, the fourth generation (which has been around since 2019) is about to embark on the LCI (Life Cycle Impulse, aka facelift) journey of discovery. And that is also valid for the 2024 BMW X5 M, which was, of course, spied looking fast and furious on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.
Well, it may be almost ready to goad other super-SUV into a bit of unnerving competition, but some people might not even want it anymore. This is because they might have seen the imagined looks of the 2023 BMW X5 M ‘Sport’ that were prepared by Evrim Ozgun, a Turkish virtual automotive designer. He may or may not be aware the X5 M LCI is just around the (Green Heel) corner, or perhaps he simply does not even care.
All we know is that this pixel master has prepared a modified X5 M for the digital ages. And it comes complete with every trick in the tuning rule book. That includes but is not limited to a thoroughly slammed attitude, a stunning carbon fiber and M color-branded widebody aerodynamic kit, plus a few styling tricks and treats that might constitute a virtual facelift all on their own.
All in all, a very nice effort, and it’s also aggressive enough to feel sorry it is merely wishful thinking…
