Facelifted 2022 Fiat Toro Pickup Rolls Out With Two Engine Options

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz may be a curious-looking pickup for the U.S. market, but compact pickups are way more prevalent in other parts of the world. In Brazil, for example, Fiat has just redesigned the Toro as part of mid-cycle updates that include split headlights and a Ram 1500-inspired grille. 26 photos



193.5 inches long and 72.6 inches wide (4,915 and 1,844 millimeters), the facelifted Toro is rocking full-LED turn signals and running lights. Open the driver’s door, and the biggest change over the pre-facelift model is the infotainment system. The highest specifications are outfitted with a portrait-styled touchscreen that spans over 10.1 inches, which is huge for a truck as small as this one. Mid- and entry-level models flaunt 8.4- and 7.0-inch screens and the base model isn’t exactly spartan either because it comes equipped with a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster completely as standard.



Based on the FCA Small Wide 4x4 vehicle architecture of the Jeep Renegade and Compass, the refreshed pickup can be had with a choice of two powertrains. The 1.3-liter turbo four-cylinder engine is a flex-fuel motor designed to run on ethanol-blended gasoline or 100-percent hydrous ethanol fuel. This fellow cranks out 185 horsepower and 200 pound-feet (270 Nm) of torque, and it’s exclusively offered with front-wheel drive as well as a six-speed automatic of the torque-converter type.



A sculpted profile complements the sporty-looking front fascia, while the rear is dominated by the split-opening tailgate. The larger brother of the Fiat Strada, which is called Ram 700 in Mexico, further boasts 16- to 18-inch wheel designs, an optional sport bar, tonneau covers, as well as roof racks.

Fiat sells a 2.0-liter turbo diesel four-cylinder mill with either front- or all-wheel drive. Rated at 170 horsepower and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm), this engine is connected to a nine-speed automatic transmission known for harsh shifting, jerkiness, and many recalls in the United States.

And finally, the pricing. Endurance is how the most affordable trim level is called, and you can buy it from the equivalent of approximately $21,000 in Brazil. At the other end of the spectrum, the fully-loaded Ultra starts from $34,400.