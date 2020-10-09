2021 Ram 700 Is a Rebadged Fiat Strada Pickup Truck for Latin America

This Tesla-Branded Roadster Rendering Comes Straight from the Streets of Brazil

Fiat Chrysler is a huge corporation, and like other automotive juggernauts, branding is best described as convoluted. After redesigning the Fiat Strada from the ground up in April, the Ram brand has taken the veils off a badge-engineered model known as the 700 in Latin America. 46 photos



The mid- and range-topping versions are offered only as double cabs with the short bed (691 liters or 24.4 cubic feet) while the SLT single cab offers the most cargo capacity at 1,145 liters or 40.3 cubic feet. Other than the R A M grille and exterior badging, the 700 doesn’t differ that much from the Strada. The same can be said for the interior, which is full of durable but cheap-looking plastic on the dashboard, center console, and door cards.



1.4 liters, 84 horsepower, and 87 pound-feet (118 Nm) of torque are the figures for the entry-level engine, the Fire Evo that comes standard in the SLT and Big Horn. The Laramie downsizes to 1.3 liters but adds a boosty snail for 98 horsepower and 94 pound-feet (128 Nm). All-wheel drive isn’t available, only a front-wheel-drive manual transmission with five forward ratios. An electronic locking differential is offered as an optional extra.



As far as infotainment is concerned, the most Spartan configuration is fitted with a basic stereo while the Big Horn and Laramie upgrade to a 7.0-inch Uconnect system with a touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a rearview camera. Customers opting for the Laramie are also spoiled with amenities such as LED headlights.



