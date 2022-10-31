2022 BMW M1 Procar Machine Returns as Digital New Generation Slap in the XM’s Face

Name a few quirky BMW designs as of late. Is it too hard to make up your mind because the examples now range too far and wide? Well, then, let us get back to simpler sports car roots.
The list of quirky BMW designs grows by the day, it seems. We have an iX for the EV crossover SUV flagship, an X7 LCI for the ICE-powered top of the SUV range, and even a BMW XM for the ultimate PHEV alternative, all to the tune of up to 735 horsepower in Label Red form. And do not even get us started with the Bavarian sports cars.
Actually, this is exactly what we are going to do because some people still cannot get over the XM shock and only want to remember the first M GmbH exclusive, that M1 mid-engine sports car with a Lambo allure and a 3.5-liter inline-six engine as its heart and soul. Plus, they are so enamored with that classic that they even want it back along with the Procar version.
In case you have trouble remembering what a BMW M1 Procar was, long story short is that it can be described as the iconic racing machine that was driven by legendary Formula One stars – even though it was initially created for Group 5 racing series. In the end, BMW M’s fantastic mid-engine supercar ended up having an exclusive series all for itself. Now, what if the track hoot made a comeback?
This is the gist behind this virtual automotive designer’s project. Better known as a.c.g_design on social media, this pixel master recently started imagining all sorts of quirky stuff – like a frog-eyed 2024 Porsche 911 facelift redesign, or this aggressive retro-modern new generation for the BMW M1 Procar.
Fresh out of the 2022 CGI oven, it naturally claims a few current BMW tricks and treats, all while also deploying a powerfully slammed stance, a mighty widebody aerodynamic kit, a new rear wing treatment, plus the eternally wide front and rear aftermarket wheel and tire combo. So, does it look digitally cooler than a real XM, or not?
